Fire breaks out at jewellery shop in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

A fire broke out at a jewellery showroom in Chandni Chowk in the wee hours hours on Thursday in which jewellery worth crores is estimated to have been damaged, officials said on Thursday.

A fire broke out at a jewellery showroom in Chandni Chowk in the wee hours hours on Thursday in which jewellery worth crores is estimated to have been damaged, officials said on Thursday. A call was received at 1.15 AM about the fire breaking out at the showroom following which four fie tenders were rushed to the spot, said an official from Delhi Fire Services.

The flames were doused by 2.25 AM, the official added.

It is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit in the DVR of CCTV camera and spread in the showroom, police said.

It is suspected that the loss must have been worth crores of rupees, they added.

Since the market was empty at the time of the fire, no casualties or injuries were reported.