Jeweller robbed, shot dead in road heist on way to Lucknow

In a daring road holdup, a 35 year-old jeweller travelling in a bus was shot dead and robbed of his bag containing ornaments by two armed miscreants at Triveniganj near here, the police said Thursday.

The miscreants decamped after looting valuable from some other passengers as well, they said.

The jeweller, who had a showroom in Haidergarh area here was returning home in Lucknow after closing the shop, when the two armed miscreants stopped the bus and opened fire on him and fled with his bag, the police said, adding the jeweller died on the spot.

A case has been registered and the investigations is on, the police added.

