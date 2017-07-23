Jewar gangrape and murder case: Police arrest four suspects after encounter

our culprits arrested after an encounter with police, one injured undergoing treatment in hospital. our culprits arrested after an encounter with police, one injured undergoing treatment in hospital.

Uttar Pradesh police arrested four men on Sunday morning for allegedly gangraping four women and murdering a man accompanying them on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in May this year. According to news agency ANI, the arrest came after an encounter broke out between the gang and the police. One of the arrested men was injured in the encounter and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The four arrested men were involved in gang rape of four women and murder of their male relative on May 25 off the Yamuna Express. One of them has received bullet injury in the leg and has been hospitalized. Three others have been taken for questioning,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Love Kumar told Hindustan Times.

According to the HT report, police officials said they zeroed in on the suspects after they were tipped off about the presence of six criminals near Sabota village underpass. The report further adds that a team of Jewar police, in collaboration with officials from the crime branch, cordoned off the nearby areas. In their bid to escape the criminals opened fire at the policemen.

The encounter began after 2:30 am at night and lasted for two hours. At least 20 rounds were fired by the alleged culprits, police officials told the newspaper. In spite of police officials returning fire, two of the criminals managed to escape. “The two men taking benefit of darkness fled from the spot after which we launched a combing operation. We are hopeful of arresting them soon,” Kumar told HT.

A 40-year old man was shot dead while his wife, sister, mother-in-law and his driver’s wife were allegedly gangraped on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in May. According to police officials, the victims were on their way to visit a relative in a Bulandhshar hospital when the incident occured.

