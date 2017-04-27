Jetty submerged in Hoogly high tide: Three killed, 10 missing

Rescue workers carry out a search operation in the Hooghly river on Wednesday. PTI Rescue workers carry out a search operation in the Hooghly river on Wednesday. PTI

Three persons persons were killed and around 10 others were reported missing after high tide submerged a temporary jetty in Hooghly river on Wednesday morning.

As per sources, over 50 people were waiting for a boat to Shyamnagar on the 150-feet-high jetty platform made of wood and bamboo, when the incident happened at around 11.30 AM at Bhadreswar Telinipara. Several people in the area jumped in to rescue those washed away. Police and rescue teams were soon on the spot and speed boats were pressed into service.

“So far three people have died, including one woman. About 35 people have been rescued and taken to Chandannagar sub-divisional hospital for treatment. We suspect that 10 to 11 people are still missing. Rescue operation is on,” Sukesh Jain, Superintendent of Police (Hoogly), said.

Two of the dead were identified as Raja Chowdhury (26) and Manas Ghosh (28). The woman is yet to be identified.

Those in the area said that although the jetty was a some distance away from the river bank, it was in a dilapidated condition. The structure was weak and could not withstand the sudden change in tide, said sources.

“There were no life jackets or any other arrangement. If there was proper arrangement, the casualty count could have been fewer,” said Ashish Gupta, a local who was involved in the rescue. Locals complained that they were not informed in advance of the high tide.

State Agri-marketing Minister Tapan Dasgupta reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her concern over the incident. She has also announced compensation for the family of the deceased,” Dasgupta told press.

The government announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 25,000 for the injured.

