Jetty collapse toll rises to 14: Govt plans ‘Jaldhara’ scheme to give jetties a facelift

DAYS AFTER a jetty collapsed in Hooghly, leading to the death of 14 people so far, the government has decided to launch a special scheme, Jaldhara, to revamp jetties across the state. On Wednesday, the Bhadreswar ferry ghat had collapsed under the impact of high tide on Hooghly. With the recovery of one more body, the toll rose to 14 on Saturday, said police. “The government will launch Jaldhara scheme on the lines of Gatidhara to provide financial assistance for converting semi-mechanised unsafe boats into safe legal boats. Thirty per cent of the total cost — a maximum of Rs 1 lakh — will be provided to the boat owners by the government,” said Principal Secretary (Transport) Alapan Bandopadhyay. The decision was taken taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Basudev Banerjee at Nabanna on Friday.

Sources said the government has decided to convert wooden and temporary jetties into concrete ones. A special committee comprising officials with technical knowhow has been set up to suggest long and short term measures to revamp the jetties. “Many unauthorised jetties will be closed… some of those located at important locations will be upgraded… The government is also likely to install lights and proper gates,” said an official.

