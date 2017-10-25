Jetpur: Four labourers suffocated to death while cleaning sewage treatment plant

Doctors at Referral Hospital in Jetpur, where the four were rushed after the accident, said the victims were prima facie suffocated to death. (File) Doctors at Referral Hospital in Jetpur, where the four were rushed after the accident, said the victims were prima facie suffocated to death. (File)

Four labourers were asphyxiated during maintenance shutdown of a sewage treatment plant(STP) of Jetpur Dyeing and Printing Association (JDPA) in Jetpur town of Rajkot district on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place at around 12 pm when the labourers were cleaning slurry-water pump well in the STP. Jaipal Vala (34), leader of the team fell unconscious soon after he clibmed down the 17-feet-deep well. Three other labourers also clibmed down the well in turn to help Vala. But they too were killed. The trio were identified as Hariya Bhuriya (45), Rakesh Bamaniya (26) and Rushmal Mavi (20), all presently residing at Jetpur town.

“They were killed on the spot. Cause of their death is a matter of investigation. We have registered a case of accidental deaths and further investigation is on,” Jetpur police inspector HG Pallacharya said.

Police said the STP is owned by JDPA, a body of dyeing and printing units of Jetpur. While JDPA president Raju Hirapara could not be contacted for a comment, local officers of Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) said the plant was under maintenance shutdown.

“The JDPA had intimated us on October 2 that their STP and common effluent treatment plant (CEPT) will be closed for annual maintenance shutdown from October 20 to October 27. The accident took place when the labourers were cleaning sludge de-watering well. They could have been either affected by concentration of carbon monoxide gas or may have been electrocuted. But that matter is under investigation,” Jayant Goswami, regional officer of GPCB office in Jetpur said.

Goswami further said that while the STP has capacity to treat six million litres per day (MLD) sewage, the CEPT has the capacity to treat seven MLD effluent. He added that both the plants are located on one premises on the bank of Bhadar river and are operational for around two decades.

However, doctors at Referral Hospital in Jetpur, where the four were rushed after the accident, said the victims were prima facie suffocated to death. “There were no outer injury marks on their bodies nor were there any signs of they having died due to drowning. Therefore, the primary cause of their deaths seems to be asphyxia. However, we have collected samples of their viscera and sent them for detailed analysis to know the exact cause of their death,” Dr Nikita Padia, medical officer at the referral hospital said.

Meanwhile, Jetpur Mamlatdar RM Vadukia said that forensic experts had visited the plant and collected samples of sewage and slurry for laboratory tests.

