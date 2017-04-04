Jethmalani fee: Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeks legal opinion

Lt Governor Anil Baijal Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Lt Governor Anil Baijal is learnt to have written to the law department of the Delhi government seeking legal opinion on whether the Aam Aadmi Party government can foot the legal fee of senior advocate Ram Jethmalani.

Jethmalani is representing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed against him by Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

A note shared by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga as well as Union Minister Harsh Vardhan purportedly suggests that Jethmalani’s office sought a retainer fee of Rs 1 crore and demanded Rs 22 lakh per appearance in court.

According to the note, in December 2016, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the General Administration Department to ensure that payments to Jethmalani get cleared.

“While the other party is represented by a battery of lawyers, it is imperative that the CM is represented by a senior lawyer. Accordingly, the appointment of Ram Jethmalani as counsel in this case to represent CM is approved,” the note quoted Sisodia as having written.

“This file need not to be sent to the Lt Governor for his approval. The GAD is directed to take actions like approval of appointment of Ram Jethmalani along with terms and conditions quoted by him,” the note quoted Sisodia as having written.

The Delhi government spokesperson and the AAP spokesperson were not available for comment.

