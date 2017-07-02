Latest News
  • Jet Airways Vice President arrested in land grabbing case

Jet Airways Vice President arrested in land grabbing case

Jet Airways Vice President for security, Col. Avneet Singh Bedi had joined Jet Airways in 2015. Prior to that, he served as  Senior Vice President in Walmart India Ltd.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 2, 2017 11:03 am
Jet Airways Jet Airways Vice President-Security Avneet Singh Bedi. ANI photo
Related News

Jet Airways Vice President for security, Col. Avneet Singh Bedi was arrested by Sahibabad Police on charges of land grabbing, news agency ANI on Sunday. Bedi was arrested for allegedly acquiring municipal corporation land illegally. The police is currently interrogating him.

His profile on the Jet Airways website claims Bedi has several years of experience in corporate security. He joined the airliner in 2015 after serving as  Senior Vice President in Walmart India Ltd.

More details are awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 02: Latest News