Jet Airways Vice President arrested in land grabbing case

Jet Airways Vice President for security, Col. Avneet Singh Bedi was arrested by Sahibabad Police on charges of land grabbing, news agency ANI on Sunday. Bedi was arrested for allegedly acquiring municipal corporation land illegally. The police is currently interrogating him.

His profile on the Jet Airways website claims Bedi has several years of experience in corporate security. He joined the airliner in 2015 after serving as Senior Vice President in Walmart India Ltd.

More details are awaited

