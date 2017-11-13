Man detained at Cochin airport for allegedly threatening to hijack Mumbai-bound flight

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 13, 2017 3:00 pm
A man was detained on Monday by Cochin International Airport authorities for allegedly threatening to hijack a Jet Airways flight, PTI quoted an airport spokesman as saying.
The departure of the Mumbai-bound flight 9W 825 was delayed by two hours as the timing of take-off was rescheduled to 02.02 pm, owing to the security threat.
The Jet Airways issued a statement saying, “The airline has informed relevant authority of the same for further necessary action and has offered full cooperation.”
