Top Stories
  • Man detained at Cochin airport for allegedly threatening to hijack Mumbai-bound flight

Man detained at Cochin airport for allegedly threatening to hijack Mumbai-bound flight

The departure of the Mumbai-bound flight 9W 825 was delayed by 2 hours as the timing of take-off was rescheduled to 02.02 pm, owing to the security threat.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 13, 2017 3:00 pm
Jet Airways, jat airways plane hijack, plane hijack, flight hijack, plane hijack threat, Jet airways flight, Jet airways security threat, Cochin-Mumbai flight, cochin international airport, india news, indian express news “The airline has informed relevant authority of the same for further necessary action and has offered full cooperation.” (Representational Image/File)

A man was detained on Monday by Cochin International Airport authorities for allegedly threatening to hijack a Jet Airways flight, PTI quoted an airport spokesman as saying.

The departure of the Mumbai-bound flight 9W 825 was delayed by two hours as the timing of take-off was rescheduled to 02.02 pm, owing to the security threat.

The Jet Airways issued a statement saying, “The airline has informed relevant authority of the same for further necessary action and has offered full cooperation.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 13: Latest News