Man detained at Cochin airport for allegedly threatening to hijack Mumbai-bound flight

A man was detained on Monday by Cochin International Airport authorities for allegedly threatening to hijack a Jet Airways flight, PTI quoted an airport spokesman as saying.

The departure of the Mumbai-bound flight 9W 825 was delayed by two hours as the timing of take-off was rescheduled to 02.02 pm, owing to the security threat.

The Jet Airways issued a statement saying, “The airline has informed relevant authority of the same for further necessary action and has offered full cooperation.”

