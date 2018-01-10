Top News
  • Jet Airways sacks two pilots for brawl inside cockpit during flight

Jet Airways sacks two pilots for brawl inside cockpit during flight

“Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of 01 January, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 10, 2018 3:30 am
jet airways, jet airways bomb threat, gujarati jeweller arrested, kashmir, pakistan occupied kashmir, Civil aviation minister, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, no-fly list, jet flight diverted, mumbai airport, mumbai-delhi flight, ahmedabad airport, jet airways delhi flight, india news, indian express news The DGCA had immediately commenced a probe into the incident.
Related News

Jet Airways has sacked the two pilots, who were suspended for being involved in an alleged brawl inside the cockpit during a London-Mumbai flight on January 1 and leaving the controls unmanned. The airplane had 324 passengers including two infants apart from 14 crew members on board.

“Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of 01 January, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

The DGCA had immediately commenced a probe into the incident and suspended the flying licence of the co-pilot, who allegedly slapped the flight commander, a woman, during the flight. The commander reportedly left the cockpit in tears. Upon several unsuccessful attempts by the co-pilot to call the captain back into the cockpit, the former, too, allegedly left the flight controls on the Boeing 777 widebody aircraft. ens

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 09: Latest News