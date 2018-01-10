Jet Airways sacks two pilots for brawl inside cockpit during flight

The DGCA had immediately commenced a probe into the incident. The DGCA had immediately commenced a probe into the incident.

Jet Airways has sacked the two pilots, who were suspended for being involved in an alleged brawl inside the cockpit during a London-Mumbai flight on January 1 and leaving the controls unmanned. The airplane had 324 passengers including two infants apart from 14 crew members on board.

“Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of 01 January, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

The DGCA had immediately commenced a probe into the incident and suspended the flying licence of the co-pilot, who allegedly slapped the flight commander, a woman, during the flight. The commander reportedly left the cockpit in tears. Upon several unsuccessful attempts by the co-pilot to call the captain back into the cockpit, the former, too, allegedly left the flight controls on the Boeing 777 widebody aircraft. ens

