Jet Airways pulls out expat pilot who abused, assaulted passengers

An expat pilot with Jet Airways has been accused of making “racist” comments and assaulting a woman, besides abusing a physically challenged man on a domestic flight, prompting the airline to deroster him. The incident aboard a Chandigarh-Mumbai Jet flight on April 6 came to light when cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted about it on Wednesday. Expressing regret over the incident, the airline said that corrective action would be taken as per company policy, and after due investigation. The pilot concerned remains derostered since the day of the incident, the airline said in a statement.

Harbhajan, while giving details of the incident, said he was not on the flight, but learnt of it through an acquaintance. “I got to know about this incident today itself as the complainant knows my wife. Jaan-pehchan ke hain woh log. I was surprised when I heard about this and was even more surprised that no action was taken despite a complaint being lodged more than three weeks ago. I told them not to worry, saying that I will tweet about this. How can some outsider in my own country talk like this and no action is taken… It was only after my tweet the action was taken.”

In a series of tweets, the cricketer had condemned the incident as “disgraceful”. “So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow Indian (u bloody Indian get out of my flight) while he is earning here,” he wrote. “Not only was he a racist, but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man.”. The Jet Airways statement said it had also issued an apology to the passengers.

