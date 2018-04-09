Jet Airways plane hits catering van at Delhi airport

The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the terminal. (Reuters) The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the terminal. (Reuters)

A Jet Airways plane, with 133 people on-board, hit a parked catering vehicle at the Delhi airport on Sunday night, officials said. No one was injured in the incident that took place around 8 pm when the Jet airways flight, coming from Dubai, arrived at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, they said.

The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the terminal, airport sources said.

“All the 125 guests and 8 crew members deplaned safely and the B737 aircraft is currently being inspected by the airlines technical team,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

“Jet Airways is investigating the incident, which has also been reported to the authorities,” the spokesperson said.

