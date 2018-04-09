Jet Airways plane hits catering van at Delhi airport

Presents Latest News
By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: April 9, 2018 7:41:55 am
A Jet Airways plane, with 133 people on-board, hit a parked catering vehicle at the Delhi airport on Sunday night, officials said. No one was injured in the incident that took place around 8 pm when the Jet airways flight, coming from Dubai, arrived at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, they said.

The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the terminal, airport sources said.

“All the 125 guests and 8 crew members deplaned safely and the B737 aircraft is currently being inspected by the airlines technical team,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

“Jet Airways is investigating the incident, which has also been reported to the authorities,” the spokesperson said.

