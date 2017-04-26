Latest News
  • Jet Airways pilot de-rostered over racism allegation by Harbhajan Singh

Jet Airways pilot de-rostered over racism allegation by Harbhajan Singh

Jet Airways is conducting a full fledged investigation on this event taking inputs from guests, concerned departments and law enforcement agencies

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2017 6:31 pm

 

Jet Airways, Jet Airways pilot, Jet Airways pilot de-rostered, Jet Airways pilot racism, Harbhajan Singh Racism Allegation, Harbhajan Singh Jet Airways, Harbhajan Singh Twitter, Jet Airways Twitter, Indian Express, Indian Express News In Picture, Harbhajan Singh (Source: File Photo)

Hours after cricketer Harbhajan Singh accused an expat Jet Airways pilot of racism, the airline has now de-rostered the pilot. The airline expressed regret over the incident, saying corrective action would be taken as per company policy, and after due investigation. On Wednesday, Singh who was on board of a Jet Airways flight, accused the expat pilot of racism and physical abuse.

Condemning the attack, Singh tweeted, “So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian(u bloody indian get out of my flight)while he is earning here.”

Taking a serious note of this allegation, Jet Airways in  a press statement condemned the attack and said that the concerned pilot remains de-rostered since the day since the day of the event.

Jet Airways said in a statement that they are conducting a full fledged investigation on this event taking inputs from guests, concerned departments and law enforcement agencies.

The airways has also issued an apology to the assaulted passenger and mentioned that the passengers will be updated about the investigation results.

In a Twitter post, Singh alleged that the pilot has physically assaulted a lady and also assaulted a physically challenged man.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 6:25 pm
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 26: Latest News