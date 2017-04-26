Jet Airways pilot de-rostered over racism allegation by Harbhajan Singh

In Picture, Harbhajan Singh (Source: File Photo) In Picture, Harbhajan Singh (Source: File Photo)

Hours after cricketer Harbhajan Singh accused an expat Jet Airways pilot of racism, the airline has now de-rostered the pilot. The airline expressed regret over the incident, saying corrective action would be taken as per company policy, and after due investigation. On Wednesday, Singh who was on board of a Jet Airways flight, accused the expat pilot of racism and physical abuse.

Condemning the attack, Singh tweeted, “So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian(u bloody indian get out of my flight)while he is earning here.”

So called this Bernd Hoesslin a pilot with @jetairways called my fellow indian(u bloody indian get out of my flight)while he is earning here — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017

Taking a serious note of this allegation, Jet Airways in a press statement condemned the attack and said that the concerned pilot remains de-rostered since the day since the day of the event.

Not only was he racist but physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man..absolutely disgraceful &shame on @jetairways — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017

Jet Airways said in a statement that they are conducting a full fledged investigation on this event taking inputs from guests, concerned departments and law enforcement agencies.

The airways has also issued an apology to the assaulted passenger and mentioned that the passengers will be updated about the investigation results.

In a Twitter post, Singh alleged that the pilot has physically assaulted a lady and also assaulted a physically challenged man.

Strict action must b taken &such things should not be allowed or tolerated in r country.. #proudtobeindian let’s get together and sort this — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2017

First Published on: April 26, 2017 6:25 pm