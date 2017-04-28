Jet Airways passenger suspects hijack after flight diversion, tweets to PM Modi

Flight 9W355 was diverted to Jaipur instead of reaching Delhi due to bad weather in the capital. (Representational) Flight 9W355 was diverted to Jaipur instead of reaching Delhi due to bad weather in the capital. (Representational)

After a Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways flight was diverted to Jaipur reportedly due to bad weather conditions and air traffic congestion, a passenger on board tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the aircraft could have been “hijacked”. “@narendramodi sir we have been in jet airways flight for past 3 hrs , looks like hijacked, pl help 9W355,” the passenger, who had boarded from Mumbai, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Following up on his tweet, airport security officials immediately conducted a thorough search at the Jaipur airport. The passenger too was offloaded and questioned. Flight 9W355, carrying 176 people on board, was delayed by a few hours due to the diversion.

Jet Airways spokesperson later said the tweet necessitated activation of the security protocol. “The information was promptly shared with the authorities concerned including the CISF, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and local law enforcement agencies in line with Standard Operating Procedures,” he said. The spokesperson also added that the passenger was subsequently offloaded for questioning.

The aircraft was checked before it took off to Delhi. Acting JIA director M P Bansal told news agency PTI that five other Jet Airways and one Oman Air flight were diverted to Jaipur airport owing to traffic congestion.

