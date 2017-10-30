#CoalBuryingGoa
Jet Airways flight diverted to Ahmedabad for ‘security reasons’

The flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 2.55 am, landed at Ahmedabad airport at around 3.45 am.

By: PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: October 30, 2017 6:59 am
Jet Airways, Mumbai airport, Mumbai-Delhi flight, Ahmedabad airport, Jet airways flight diverted, Jet Airways Delhi flight, india news, indian express news A security personnel at Ahmedabad airport said the flight was diverted as there was a specific threat call (Representational Image)
A Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai was on Monday diverted to the airport here for “security reasons”, according to sources. The flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 2.55 am, landed at Ahmedabad airport at around 3.45 am.

A passenger onboard said the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad citing “security reasons”. All the passengers were asked to deplane and were screened.

A security personnel at Ahmedabad airport said the flight was diverted as there was a specific threat call. The number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate response from Jet Airways spokesperson.

