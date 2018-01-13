Jet Airways flight to Mumbai delayed due to security check at Paris airport

Jet Airways said in the statement that it regretted the inconvenience caused to its guests. (Photo: ANI) Jet Airways said in the statement that it regretted the inconvenience caused to its guests. (Photo: ANI)

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight carrying 344 passengers on board from Paris was delayed by more than a hour due to security clearances. The flight 9W 123 was to depart for Mumbai at 11:35 am but it had to be rescheduled to 12:53 pm owing to “mandatory checks” by local security authorities, a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

“Jet Airways flight 9W 123 from Paris to Mumbai of January 13 was rescheduled owing to mandatory checks at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport by local security authorities,” Jet Airways said. Following necessary checks, the flight with 344 guests and 15 crew members departed at 12:53pm local time, it added. All passengers booked on the flight were “duly informed,” the airline said.

Jet Airways said in the statement that it regretted the inconvenience caused to its guests.

