Jet Airways Flight leaves without MP Shetti, airline apologises

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SS) MP from Hatkanangale, Raju Shetti, lashed out at Jet Airways after a Delhi-bound flight took off without him at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Wednesday morning. Questioning the airline’s security protocol, Shetti, who led the farmers’ march to Mumbai from Pune last month, said he had a boarding pass and was not informed before the gate was closed.

Shetti had booked a business class ticket for the Delhi bound Jet Airways flight 9W 762 scheduled to depart at 6.05 am. “I reached the airport at 5 am and had taken a boarding pass for the flight. As there was an hour left for the departure, I made my way to the lounge,” Shetti said.

Shetti said, “As I received no information till 5.45 am, I rushed to check the flight’s status… a final announcement for departure was made. The airline officials told me that as the gates were closed, nothing could be done.”

The airline then suggested that Shetti take another flight to Delhi scheduled for 7 am. “The airline further demanded a payment of Rs 2,000 from me for booking the ticket. I refused to pay the cost, but the airline was adamant.”

An official statement from Jet Airways read, “A guest… did not present himself at the boarding gate on time and was therefore considered as ‘Gate No Show’. As Mumbai airport is a silent airport, no public address announcements are permitted. Guest was offered an alternate flight which he accepted for travel to Delhi. Apologies were tendered and charges levied inadvertently, were refunded.”

