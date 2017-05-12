Jet Airways flight, bound for Bangkok, returns to Mumbai after ‘suspected tail strike’

The departure of the plan was thus delayed by four hours as it leaves at 12.45 pm instead of 8.10 am. (Representational Image) The departure of the plan was thus delayed by four hours as it leaves at 12.45 pm instead of 8.10 am. (Representational Image)

A Bangkok bound Jet airways plane from Mumbai returned to the airport within minutes after its departure on account of a ‘suspected’ tail strike. Officials confirmed no one was injured and the aircraft landed safely.

Tail strike occurs when an airplane’s tail comes in contact with the runway during takeoff or landing. The aircraft carrying 180 passengers is being inspected by officials.

“Acting proactively in the interest of safety, the crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 70, BOM-BKK of May 12, 2017 executed an air turn back to Mumbai on account of a ‘suspected’ tail strike. The aircraft landed safely and all 180 guests and 8 crew have since deplaned.The aircraft is currently being inspected by the Jet Airways Engineering team and ground personnel,” an official statement from Jet read.

The departure of the plan has thus been delayed by four hours as it leaves at 12.45 pm instead of 8.10 am. ” As a consequence, 9W-70 BOM/BKK is delayed and expected to depart at 12.45 pm. The airline regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests. At Jet Airways, safety of its guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance,” the statement added.

