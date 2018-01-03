Jet Airways derosters two pilots for fighting inside London-Mumbai flight

The matter was later brought to the notice of the Jet Airways management, which derostered both the senior pilots pending further investigation. The matter was later brought to the notice of the Jet Airways management, which derostered both the senior pilots pending further investigation.

Indian aircraft carrier Jet Airways on Wednesday said it has grounded two of its pilots for fighting inside the cockpit of a Mumbai bound flight from London on January 1, reported ANI. The two Jet Airways pilots reportedly fought with each other inside the cockpit moments before the flight was scheduled to take off. The fight happened allegedly due to a misunderstanding between the two and was later resolved cordially as the flight continued its journey to Mumbai.

The matter was later brought to the notice of the Jet Airways management, which derostered both the senior pilots pending further investigation.

According to a statement by Jet Airways, as put out by ANI, the incident was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the concerned crew was derostered pending an internal investigation, that has been initiated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd