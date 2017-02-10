Jet likely to start service to Jaipur in summer

Jet Airways is likely to start a direct flight to Jaipur from Chandigarh International Airport in the fourth week of March, said senior officials of Jet Airways. Officials said the flight would start in the summer schedule of Chandigarh which is effective from next month. A senior Jet Airways official, based in Chandigarh, said the airline is planing a morning flight to Jaipur. “This will be a direct flight to Jaipur city,” said the official.

Other than Jet Airways, an Air India official said they may start additional flight to Delhi and a new flight to Jammu from March. “We have applied for it and things will become clear in the coming days,” said the AI official. A senior Airports Authority of India official said all the proposed flights by various airlines would be discussed shortly.