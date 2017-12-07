Omar Abdullah criticises India’s stand on Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, calls it ‘wishy-washy drivel’

Top Stories
Taking to Twitter, Omar said, "Now all you get is some wishy-washy drivel about India's position determined by our self-interest & not what other countries do. There was a time India stood for something."

President Donald Trump on Wednesday recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city. Taking to Twitter, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said, "There was a time when the Trump Administration move to overturn decades of US policy WRT #Jersualem would have provoked a strong condemnation from India."
Reacting to India's stand on Jerusalem being recognised as the new capital of Israel by the United States, National Conference leader Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said it is a "wishy-washy drivel" and added such a move in the past would have drawn strong condemnation from the country.

Taking to Twitter, Omar said, “There was a time when the Trump Administration move to overturn decades of US policy WRT #Jersualem would have provoked a strong condemnation from India. Now all you get is some wishy-washy drivel about India’s position determined by our self-interest & not what other countries do. There was a time India stood for something.”

India on Thursday stated that its position on Palestine is ‘independent and consistent’ and is not determined by any third country. “India’s position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city.

