Jerry Pinto among Sahitya Akademi winners

The Sahitya Akademi on Wednesday announced its annual awards in 24 languages, besides declaring Bhasha Samman to scholars Dr Anand Prakash Dixit and Nagalla Guruprasada Rao for their contribution to classical and medieval literature.

The Akademi announced that it will confer Bhasha Samman to six writers in languages not recognised by the Akademi for their contribution to these languages. These writers are Dr Nirmal Minz (Kuruk), Professor Lozang Jamspal and Sri Gelong Thupstan Paldan (Ladakhi), Harihar Vaishnav (Halbi), and Dr T R Damodaran and Ms TS Saroja Sundararajan (Sourashtra).

Watch What Else is Making News

All the awards carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, an inscribed copper plaque and citation. They will be given away in February.

Dixit, 94, is an eminent scholar of Hindi and Sanskrit and is noted for his special work on the Ras Sidhant. Rao is an eminent Telugu scholar.

The award-winning works include eight books of poetry, seven books of short stories, five novels, two books of criticism and one book each of play and essays.

The novelists are Jerry Pinto (English), Nasira Sharma (Hindi), B M Kunhi (Kannada), Edwin J F Dsouza (Konkani) and Gita Upadhyay (Nepali).

Aziz Hajini (Kashmiri) and Nizam Siddiqui (Urdu) won the award for their books on criticism, while Nrisinghaprasd Bhaduri (Bengali) won for an essay book and Swrajbir (Punjabi) for the play.

The poets include Jnan Pujari (Assamese), Anju (Bodo), Kamal Vora (Gujarati), Prabha Verma (Malayalam), Sitanath Acharya (Sanskrit), Gobindra Chandra Maji (Santali), Nand Javeri (Sindhi) and Papineni Sivasankar (Telugu).

The winning short story writers are Chhatrapal (Dogri), Shyam Darihare (Maithili), Moirangthem Rajen (Manipuri), Asaram Lomate (Marathe), Paramita Satpathy (Odia), Bulaki Sharma (Rajasthani) and Vannadhasan (Tamil).