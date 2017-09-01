JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav faction moves to strengthen base across country

Sharad Yadav (File) Sharad Yadav (File)

In an attempt to strengthen its base across the country, the Sharad Yadav faction of the JD(U) is reaching out to its office-bearers and workers in other parts of the country, a senior leader said on Friday.

Intensifying bickering in the JD(U), the dissident group is gearing up for a major showdown in Delhi on September 17 and 18 in the aftermath of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP which Yadav had strongly opposed.

Speaking to reporters here, expelled JD (U) national general secretary Arun Kumar Srivastava accused Kumar of limiting the party to Bihar without taking into account its ‘strong’ base in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

“Sharad Yadav remains our president and he will decide the fate of Nitish Kumar in the national-level meeting in Delhi under schedule 10 of the party’s constitution,” said Srivastava.

