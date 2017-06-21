JD(U)’s Kerala unit not to back Ram Nath Kovind in presidential poll  

Ram Nath Kovind (PTI Photo) Ram Nath Kovind (PTI Photo)

The Kerala unit of Janata Dal(U) will not back NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, the party’s state president and Rajya Sabha member M P Veerendra Kumar said on Wednesday. Announcing this at a press meet here, Kumar said he had held discussions with JD(U) national leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard.

“I told Nitish Kumar it would be difficult to support the BJP-led NDA nominee for the next president of India. He has given his approval to vote for the candidate desirable to him and the state unit”, he added. Asked if he would vote for the candidate fielded by the opposition in case of a contest, he replied “first let us know who is the (opposition) candidate.”

JD(U), a partner in the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, has no representation in the Kerala assembly.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App