JD(U) workers to take Nitish Kumar’s seven resolves programme to people

JD(U) workers in Bihar would be engaged by the Nitish Kumar government to rope in the maximum number of people for the mammoth human chain in support of prohibition on January 21 and to popularise the “seven resolves” programme of “sushasan” (good governance) among the public.

At a meeting of the party’s state office-bearers and district unit chiefs, chaired by Bihar JD(U) president Basistha Narayan Singh on Saturday, it was decided to hold workshops at the district-level to arm the party workers with the details of welfare programmes undertaken by the Nitish Kumar government.

Senior party leaders were alloted districts to preside over such workshops, a JD(U) release said here.

Addressing the meeting, Singh told the participants about the importance of the human chain which would be formed in the state on January 21 involving more than two crore citizens to affirm the resolve in support of the liquor ban.

All the party workers were instructed to take part in the human chain which is tipped to be the biggest in the world.

The workshops would also apprise the block and panchayat level JD(U) workers of the significance of the “seven resolves” programme which has been adopted as a programme of good governance by the Nitish Kumar government for the next four years of its term.

They would also be told in detail about the Public Grievance Redressal Act, which promises to resolve the complaints submitted within 60 days, to raise awareness among the people about it, the statement said.

It was decided that senior JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak wouldtrain the workers at the workshops in Vaishali and Samastipur districts.

Rajya Sabha member Ramnath Thakur has been entrusted with the responsibility of Darbhanga, Supual and Madhubani and former Assembly speaker Udai Narayan Chaudhary of Jamui, Sheikhpura and Nawada.

Rajya Sabha member and a close confidante of the chief minister, RCP Singh would conduct the workshop in Patna and Nalanda districts. The state JD(U) chief himself would be in charge of the workshops in Buxar and Bhojpur districts.