JDU to support NDA choice Ram Nath Kovind in presidential election

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Ram Nath Kovind. (file photo) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Ram Nath Kovind. (file photo)

In a setback to the Opposition plan to field a candidate for the presidential candidate, the Janata Dal United on Wednesday extended their support to the NDA pick Ram Nath Kovind, news channel ABP new reported on Wednesday. The channel confirmed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the party lawmakers to vote for Kovind in the upcoming president election.

Earlier, Nitish stopped short of confirming his support to the former Bihar Governor. After meeting him at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, Nitish told reporters: “In my capacity as the Bihar Chief Minister, it is a matter of happiness that our Governor has been declared as the candidate for the next President of India.”

The Opposition parties will be meeting at the Parliament library on June 22 to deliberate on Kovind’s candidature and, possibly, pick a consensus candidate.

