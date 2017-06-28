JD(U) to Cong: Focus on farmer suicides, lynchings, not on criticising Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

A day after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for not supporting Opposition’s presidential candidate , the JD(U) on Tuesday said that the “absurd” remarks were against the spirit of the alliance.

The party suggested that the Congress direct its attack on “growing suicides of farmers and lynching of minorities”. JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said, “He should have known the truth when the NDA decided to make Ram Nath Kovind its candidate for President.

NDA had about 60 per cent votes with AIADMK, TRS and BJP backing. When the Opposition fielded Meira Kumar, it had only 40 per cent votes. Everyone knows who will win.” He added they were more comfortable with the NDA. “We parted ways only on ideological issues.

The RJD and Congress must not do or say anything that can have a bearing on the Grand Alliance…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App