JD(U) suspends 21 members for ‘anti-party activities’ in Bihar

The 21 members suspended represents the party in various districts and local bopdies of the state, the list includes the name of former Minister Ramai Ram and other MLAs of the party.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 14, 2017 3:30 pm
The Janata Dal (United), which recently parted ways with RJD and Congress to team up with BJP to form a new government in Bihar, on Monday suspended 21 members, including some heavyweights, over “anti-party” activities. According to news agency ANI, Bihar JD(U) president Vashistha Narayan Singh suspended the members for being involved in activities against the norms of the party. The names includes a former minister and an MP, MLAs and local body members of the party. Ramai Ram, who joined JD(U) in 2009, has been an eight-time MLA and a minister during his stint with the RJD has also been suspended.

Last week, the JD-U suspended Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari, a Sharad Yadav loyalist.

The 21 members who have been suspended from the party include

  1. Ramai Ram- Former minister
  2. Arjun Rai- Former MP, Sitamarhi
  3. Rajkishore Sinha- Former MLA, Vaishali
  4. Vijay Verma- Former secretary, Madhepur
  5. Dhaniklal Mukhiya- District President, Saharsa
  6. Siyaram Yadav- Former district president, Madhepura
  7. Vindheswari Singh- former state president, JD(U) worker cell
  8. Israil Mansuri- Member state council, Muzzafarpur
  9. Mithlesh Kushwaha- District President, technical cell
  10. Niranjan Rai- Member State Council, Gaighat
  11. Devkant Rai- Darbhanga
  12. Tinku Kasera- District President, traders cell, madhubani
  13. Jaikumar Singh- Block President, Sonbarsa
  14. Dhirendra Yadav- Block President, Kahara
  15. Udaychandra Saha- Traders Cell
  16. Virendra Azad- Block Presideent, Bihariganj
  17. Suresh Yadav- Block president, Satar Kataiyya,
  18. Vijendra Yadav- Block President, Saur Bazar
  19. Raman Singh- Farmers cell, Madhepura
  20. Kamal Das- President, Madhepura city council
  21. Devendra Shah- District deputy president, Siamarhi

