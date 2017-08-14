JD(U) suspends 21 members for ‘anti-party activities’ in Bihar

JD(U) recently broke ties with the Grand Alliance in Bihar. (File Photo) JD(U) recently broke ties with the Grand Alliance in Bihar. (File Photo)

The Janata Dal (United), which recently parted ways with RJD and Congress to team up with BJP to form a new government in Bihar, on Monday suspended 21 members, including some heavyweights, over “anti-party” activities. According to news agency ANI, Bihar JD(U) president Vashistha Narayan Singh suspended the members for being involved in activities against the norms of the party. The names includes a former minister and an MP, MLAs and local body members of the party. Ramai Ram, who joined JD(U) in 2009, has been an eight-time MLA and a minister during his stint with the RJD has also been suspended.

Last week, the JD-U suspended Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari, a Sharad Yadav loyalist.

The 21 members who have been suspended from the party include

Ramai Ram- Former minister Arjun Rai- Former MP, Sitamarhi Rajkishore Sinha- Former MLA, Vaishali Vijay Verma- Former secretary, Madhepur Dhaniklal Mukhiya- District President, Saharsa Siyaram Yadav- Former district president, Madhepura Vindheswari Singh- former state president, JD(U) worker cell Israil Mansuri- Member state council, Muzzafarpur Mithlesh Kushwaha- District President, technical cell Niranjan Rai- Member State Council, Gaighat Devkant Rai- Darbhanga Tinku Kasera- District President, traders cell, madhubani Jaikumar Singh- Block President, Sonbarsa Dhirendra Yadav- Block President, Kahara Udaychandra Saha- Traders Cell Virendra Azad- Block Presideent, Bihariganj Suresh Yadav- Block president, Satar Kataiyya, Vijendra Yadav- Block President, Saur Bazar Raman Singh- Farmers cell, Madhepura Kamal Das- President, Madhepura city council Devendra Shah- District deputy president, Siamarhi

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App