JD(U) suspends 21 members for ‘anti-party activities’ in Bihar

The Janata Dal (United), which recently parted ways with RJD and Congress to team up with BJP to form a new government in Bihar, on Monday suspended 21 members, including some heavyweights, over “anti-party” activities. According to news agency ANI, Bihar JD(U) president Vashistha Narayan Singh suspended the members for being involved in activities against the norms of the party. The names includes a former minister and an MP, MLAs and local body members of the party. Ramai Ram, who joined JD(U) in 2009, has been an eight-time MLA and a minister during his stint with the RJD has also been suspended.
Last week, the JD-U suspended Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari, a Sharad Yadav loyalist.
The 21 members who have been suspended from the party include
- Ramai Ram- Former minister
- Arjun Rai- Former MP, Sitamarhi
- Rajkishore Sinha- Former MLA, Vaishali
- Vijay Verma- Former secretary, Madhepur
- Dhaniklal Mukhiya- District President, Saharsa
- Siyaram Yadav- Former district president, Madhepura
- Vindheswari Singh- former state president, JD(U) worker cell
- Israil Mansuri- Member state council, Muzzafarpur
- Mithlesh Kushwaha- District President, technical cell
- Niranjan Rai- Member State Council, Gaighat
- Devkant Rai- Darbhanga
- Tinku Kasera- District President, traders cell, madhubani
- Jaikumar Singh- Block President, Sonbarsa
- Dhirendra Yadav- Block President, Kahara
- Udaychandra Saha- Traders Cell
- Virendra Azad- Block Presideent, Bihariganj
- Suresh Yadav- Block president, Satar Kataiyya,
- Vijendra Yadav- Block President, Saur Bazar
- Raman Singh- Farmers cell, Madhepura
- Kamal Das- President, Madhepura city council
- Devendra Shah- District deputy president, Siamarhi
