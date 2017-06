JD(U) supports CM Nitish Kumar over his Bihar topper scam remark

Earlier in the day, Nitish said at a press conference, “Not the outsiders, but people of Bihar play main role in ruining the image of the state.” (Source: PTI Photo) Earlier in the day, Nitish said at a press conference, “Not the outsiders, but people of Bihar play main role in ruining the image of the state.” (Source: PTI Photo)

The Janata Dal (United) JD(U)) came out in support of their party leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his recent statement on Bihar topper scam, in which he blamed people for spoiling the image of the state. “Some leaders in Bihar are actually trying to spoil the image of the state. This is a matter of concern,” JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi told ANI. Echoing similar sentiment, another JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said that except Delhi the education system in whole northern India was poor. “Whatever he said is absolutely correct. Expect Delhi, the education system in whole northern India is poor,” Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, Nitish said at a press conference, “Not the outsiders, but people of Bihar play main role in ruining the image of the state.”

He further said that the government was making efforts to ensure fair conduction of examination and to check cheating.

Recently, a topper scam again raised question over education system of the state after an Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar failed to show any of his academic prowess.

Where around 65 percent of the students failed the Bihar board, Ganesh Kumar topped from the Arts stream.

He secured 65 out of 70 marks in the Practical examinations of Music and 18 out of 30 in the theory.

However, a meeting with him gave a different picture as he failed to answer basic questions related to the subjects in which he secured the highest mark.

When he was asked to play some instruments and sing a song, he seemed unable to play anything in tune.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a money laundering case against four principals in connection with the scam.

Last year, a scam in the Bihar Board landed the state government in the dock of embarrassment after topper Ruby Rai who secured 444 marks, out of 500, in the Arts stream was not even able to answer basic questions related to her subjects.

