JD(U) student leader found dead in Nalanda, personal enmity cited as possible reason for killing

Six days after he had gone missing, Nalanda police on Sunday recovered the body of JDU students wing leader Rakesh Kumar buried in a field near Kharuara village in Nalanda district. Police said personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder.

Kumar (29), state general secretary with the student’s wing of the party was found half buried in a trench in a field at Pachaura-Alipur village, barely six km from his village. “Rakesh’s throat was slit with a blunt object. The killers had put his clothes and slippers inside a well three km from the spot where the body was found,” officer under the Harnaut police station said. Local sources also added that the police had been probing if the matter could also be related to a love affair.

Rakesh’s family had earlier lodged kidnapping case against four persons and accused police of not conducting any search operation. “As per account of victim’s brother Nitish, Rakesh was last seen with two locals. We are looking into all possible angles including personal enmity,” Nalanda SP Sudhir Kumar Porika said. Harnaut police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar had led a team to Kolkata in search of the absconding accused.

