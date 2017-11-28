JD(U) Sharad Yadav faction replaces Chhotu Vasava as president

TWO MONTHS after he was elected acting president of the Sharad Yadav faction of Janata Dal (United), Chhotu Vasava was replaced with K Rajasekaran on Monday. It was also decided at a meeting of the party’s national executive that the faction will acquire a name and election symbol in the next few days.

Party general secretary Arun Kumar Shrivastav said Vasava, a sitting member of the Gujarat Assembly, was trapped in contradictory roles. While being the working national president of the new party, he was contesting the Gujarat Assembly polls as a candidate of the Bharatiya Tribal Party, formed by his son, Shrivastav said.

All seven candidates of the JD(U) in the state are fighting on the “autorickshaw” symbol of the new outfit in alliance with the Congress.

Shrivastav said the outfit will acquire a new name and symbol in a week to 10 days after the Election Commission’s decision to give recognition to the rival faction of the JD(U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as the real JD(U). Shrivastav said they will continue the fight against the Nitish group in court.

