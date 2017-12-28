JD(U) sets up new wing to spread public awarenss about social reforms

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar Thursday announced setting up a new wing to spread public awareness about social reform measures undertaken by the Nitish Kumar government, which include ban on alcohol and campaigns against dowry and child marriage. In a statement issued here, JD(U) state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh said “the new wing has been given the name ‘Samaj Sudhar Vahini’ (social reform force). It comprises dedicated women party workers”.

Ranju Geeta, sitting MLA and a former minister, has been nominated to the post of the Vahini’s president, Singh said. The organization has been entrusted with the task of taking the state government’s message of social reform to every village across Bihar, he added.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar more than a year ago, in keeping with a promise that JD(U) president Nitish Kumar had made to the women of the state prior to the 2015 assembly polls. The Chief Minister, who holds the view that social evils prevent fruits of development from reaching all sections of the society, launched a campaign against dowry and child marriage on October 02 last, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

The launch was held in the centenary year of the Champaran Satyagrah – a civil disobedience movement against the British Raj which marked the arrival of the Mahatma on the Indian political scene.

