JD(U) sees alliance hope in Maya’s talk of anti-BJP front

The Janata Dal (United), emboldened by BSP chief Mayawati’s talk about an anti-BJP front, has said that a broad and united alliance was more important than the question of who would lead it.

The JD(U) said the process of bringing together non-BJP parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had begun and sight of BSP leader Satish Mishra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attending a dinner hosted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar looked like a “happy signal” for JD(U) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been talking of replicating a Bihar-type Grand Alliance at the national level to take on the BJP.

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express on Sunday: “Our national president has expressed satisfaction at BSP chief Mayawati slowly reconciling to the fact that a formidable Opposition was needed to take on a strong BJP. Nitish Kumar stressed that he has long been talking about SP-BSP unity. We are contributing to efforts of uniting the Opposition as is the NCP’s Sharad Pawar. BSP leader Satish Mishra and SP chief Akhilesh met at Pawar’s dinner party on April 11 and shared pleasantries. It is a very happy sign,” Tyagi said.

The NCP chief had invited leaders from the Left, DMK, JD(U) and other non-BJP parties. Tyagi said Nitish had met BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last month in a bid to impress upon him about the need for a bigger Opposition unity against the BJP.

“We have started the process of besieging the BJP from all directions. Parties from several states have been slowly realising that a resurgent BJP needs a tougher Opposition,” Tyagi said.

When asked who among Nitish, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar or any other leaders could lead such a broad-based alliance, he said: “A broad and united Opposition is more important than questions on who would lead it. Such a question is not only hypothetical at the moment but very premature. Our first motto is to get consensus on a broad alliance against the BJP.”

Tyagi said the BSP, SP and Congress had polled more than 10 per cent votes than the NDA in the recent UP elections.

“I see no reason why the SP and the BSP cannot see eye to eye. After all, the JD(U) and the RJD shared a very bitter relationship till the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But the first thing Nitish Kumar did after the 2014 Lok Sabha poll drubbing was to call up RJD chief Lalu Prasad to break the ice. Our Grand Alliance in Bihar broke through the hubris of the Narendra Modi-led BJP.”

