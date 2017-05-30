Beef ban: JD(U) says Centre didn’t take states into confidence on new rule

JDU has concurred with the TMC chief and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that states were not taken into confidence by the Centre before banning sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets. (Illustration by Subrata Dhar) JDU has concurred with the TMC chief and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that states were not taken into confidence by the Centre before banning sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets. (Illustration by Subrata Dhar)

Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the party agreed with Chief Ministers of Kerala and West Bengal on Centre’s beef ban decision. The party said that states were not taken into confidence and hence the decision was unconstitutional, ANI reported.

Mamata, who heads the Trinamool Congress, on Monday had denounced the government’s decision to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets. She said that she will not accept it and called the decision undemocratic and unconstitutional. She said that the Centre was making attempts to destroy India’s federal structure of government and added that the decision will be challenged legally.

Protests were even seen in Tamil Nadu. The opposition DMK said that it may launch an agitation against the decision on Wednesday. Protests were seen in places like Madurai, Coimbatore and Hosur. Meanwhile, three members of the Youth Congress–Kannur YC district president Rijil Makkutty, workers Joshi Kandathil and Sharafuddin–were suspended on Monday. The punishment was given for the public slaughter of a calf. The video of the slaughtering went viral on social media and created a furore. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had come out to slam the incident. Speaking to reporters at a felicitation ceremony at an ABVP event in Lucknow, Prasad asked why secular forces in the country were silent on the issue. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had earlier called the slaughtering as barbaric.

Beef ban issue has raged in the country during the last one year. The Central government has taken many steps during this time to stop the slaughter of cows in the country. For that end, it has ordered banning slaughter of all bovine creatures in many states, putting stringent sentences on slaughtering of cows etc. State governments have maintained that the issue is a state subject and the government cannot unilaterally pass such decisions. They also claim that it is impinging on the basic rights of a person to choose to eat.

