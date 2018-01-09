JDU: Ready for Bihar polls in December if states, Lok Sabha go to polls together

Bihar chief minister Nitish kumar during celebration on swarn Jayanti Samaroh of Akhil Bhartiya Mithila Sangh at talkatora Stadium on Sunday Express photo by Prem nath pandey 24 dec 17 Bihar chief minister Nitish kumar during celebration on swarn Jayanti Samaroh of Akhil Bhartiya Mithila Sangh at talkatora Stadium on Sunday Express photo by Prem nath pandey 24 dec 17

The Janata Dal (United) on Monday said the party is prepared to go for Assembly elections in Bihar as early as in December this year, almost two years ahead of schedule, if simultaneous polls are held for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The Bihar Assembly elections were held in October-November 2015.

JD(U) secretary-general K C Tyagi today told The Indian Express that his party favours the idea of simultaneous state and national elections, floated by the PM. He pointed out that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has already termed it “a very good proposal” because he feels it will “not only reduce the period of election atmosphere but also provide maximum time to elected governments for work”.

Asked if the JD (U) was ready for early polls, Tyagi said: “Assembly elections are due in three states — Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh in November-December.” He added that Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will complete their term in 2019 along with the Lok Sabha. All these elections can be held in December 2018, he said, adding: “We are willing to join them and go to the polls half-way through our current assembly term.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App