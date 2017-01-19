JD(U) on Urjit Patel: Concealing facts from Parliamentary Committee is crime

JD (U) leader KC Tyagi (L) and Urjit Patel. (File photo) JD (U) leader KC Tyagi (L) and Urjit Patel. (File photo)

Taking on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel for failing to answer the parliamentary committee over demonetisation, the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday said concealing any information from the panel is a crime, adding that removing Patel from his post is an administrative decision.

“Every organization is answerable to the committee formed by the Parliament and they have to be truthful and honest before it. It is a crime to conceal or hide any fact or information from the committee,” JD (U) leader KC Tyagi told ANI.

Tyagi further said that removing Patel as the RBI governor is an administrative decision.

“It an administrative decision but we feel that the RBI autonomy has been affected,” he added.

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance yesterday criticized the RBI Governor for his inability to answer queries related to demonetisation.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party on Wednesday demanded Patel’s resignation and submitted a memorandum at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai demanding the same.