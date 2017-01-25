JD(U) not to contest Uttar Pradesh polls, says ‘don’t want to divide secular votes’

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD Chief, Lalu Prasad and cabinet ministers making a massive human chain against alcoholism and other addictions at historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. PTI Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD Chief, Lalu Prasad and cabinet ministers making a massive human chain against alcoholism and other addictions at historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. PTI

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday said that they will not contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election so as to ensure that the secular votes are not divided in the state. However, in a press conference held in Patna, the party also said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be campaigning for any candidate in the state. “Nitish Kumar will not campaign even if Akhilesh Yadav asks him to,” the party said.

Uttar Pradesh, along with four other states, is set to go to polls next month. The elections will be held in seven phases from February 11 to March 8. Counting of votes will take place on March 11, 2017. The incumbent Samajwadi Party, which witnessed a lot of turmoil in last few months, has formed an alliance with Congress ahead of the polls.

According to reports, RJD, which part of the ruling alliance in Bihar, had advised JD(U) against contesting in UP as ‘it may lead to confusion. In 2012, the party contested on 219 seats of total 403 but could not win on any seat. After its victory in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar had expressed his enthusiasm to prepare for UP elections and said that they will start working to campaign in the state.

