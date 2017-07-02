JD(U) not to attend Lalu Yadav’s ‘BJP hatao, desh bachao’ rally

Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) will not attend RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s “BJP hatao, desh bachao” rally here on August 27, a JD-U leader said on Sunday. JD-U General Secretary Shayam Razak told the media that JD-U as a party would not attend the event but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may in his personal capacity if he was invited by the RJD.

The JD-U and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with the Congress are part of the ruling Grand Alliance in the state.

Lalu Prasad has said the the rally would be attended by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and Left parties.

