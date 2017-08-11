Nitish Kumar virtually rules out reconciliation, Sharad Yadav claims original JD(U) with him

This was also the first direct response made by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (left) to Sharad Yadav’s open rebellion against the newly-forged alliance. This was also the first direct response made by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (left) to Sharad Yadav’s open rebellion against the newly-forged alliance.

Showing no signs of reconciliation with rebel leader Sharad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the veteran JD(U) leader was free to take any decision as the decision to join forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party was taken after receiving the entire party’s nod. “He (Yadav) is free to take his decision. As far as the party is concerned, it has already taken its decision. The decision was not mine alone and it was taken with the consent of the party. If he keeps a different opinion, then he is free to do so,” Kumar told mediapersons following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was Kumar’s maiden visit to the national capital after he dumped grand alliance partners – the RJD and the Congress – and decided to align with the BJP two weeks ago. Significantly, this was also the first direct response made by the Bihar CM to Yadav’s open rebellion against the newly-forged alliance.

Although Kumar described the meeting as a courtesy call, JD(U) sources told PTI that the party is expected to announce its decision to formally join the BJP-led NDA in its national executive meeting on August 19 in Patna.

Original JD(U) is with me, says Sharad Yadav

Sparking talks of imminent split of the party, senior leader Sharad Yadav has claimed that the original party was with him and described Nitish Kumar’s joining hands with the BJP as “betrayal of the people’s mandate”. “The trust of 11 crore people who gave mandate to form the grand alliance government in Bihar was broken,” Yadav told reporters before heading for his first trip to Bihar since the end of the grand alliance.

Yadav also stressed that he continues to stand with the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). “The agreement of ‘gathbandhan’ (grand alliance) was for five years which was broken… I am hurt by this. I continue to stand for the ‘gathbandhan’,” the rebel JD(U) leader, while pointing out that the grand alliance and the BJP had come out with different manifestos for the assembly election.

“It’s for the first time in the history of the country that the two manifestos of rival groupings have mingled,” he said, while describing the new alliance as “betrayal of the mandate”.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi termed Yadav’s protest as unfortunate and said, “He is saying he is still part of ‘Gathbandhan’, but we have left that path and become a part of NDA,” Tyagi said, adding that the party was keeping a close watch over his activities.

Nitish’s alliance with BJP an “unholy alliance”: Congress leader Scindia

Calling the formation of a new government with BJP in Bihar as an “unholy alliance”, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has strongly condemned Nitish Kumar’s decision to cut ties with ‘Mahagathbandhan’ as betrayal of people’s mandate. “People gave mandate for five years to Grand alliance of which Congress, JD(U) and RJD were partners. It was the responsibility of GA to live upto the expectations of people but due to some reasons…There are people who used to comment (criticise) on the BJP and BJP used to comment on them. Sensing the opportunity, they deserted the grand alliance and formed an unholy alliance,” Scindia said.

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said Nitish Kumar not only betrayed them but also their own party leader Sharad Yadav. “Nitish Kuma has also betrayed Sharad Yadav by not keeping him in the loop about the his decision to snap ties with the Grand Alliance. Sharad Yadav is the founder of JD(U). Our alliance with Congress and Sharad Yadav’s party would continue,” he said.

