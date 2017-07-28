Nitish in Bihar Assembly: ‘Can’t be with people who commit sin and hide behind shield of secularism’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo/Files) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo/Files)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday broke silence post his abrupt departure from the Grand Alliance, wherein he attacked RJD chief and former ally Lalu Prasad Yadav. In his ten-minute speech in the Bihar Assembly, Nitish lambasted those, hinting primarily at Lalu, who had criticised his move to side with the BJP. “People (the opposition) should not teach me lessons in secularism. Secularism is to be practised. I cannot be with people who commit the sin of amassing property through corrupt means while hiding behind the shield of secularism,” he said, in apparent reference to Lalu and his involvement in the ongoing wrongful amassment of property case going on against him and some members of his family.

Nitish also did not remain silent on corruption charges against Deputy CM and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, a matter he had earlier claimed was the major bone of contention behind him stepping away from office and cutting the alliance short. “I asked him (Tejashwi) to explain his position on graft allegations against him, but he was not in a position to respond.”

