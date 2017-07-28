Nitish in Bihar Assembly: ‘Can’t be with people who commit sin and hide behind shield of secularism’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday broke silence post his abrupt departure from the Grand Alliance, wherein he attacked RJD chief and former ally Lalu Prasad Yadav. In his ten-minute speech in the Bihar Assembly, Nitish lambasted those, hinting primarily at Lalu, who had criticised his move to side with the BJP. “People (the opposition) should not teach me lessons in secularism. Secularism is to be practised. I cannot be with people who commit the sin of amassing property through corrupt means while hiding behind the shield of secularism,” he said, in apparent reference to Lalu and his involvement in the ongoing wrongful amassment of property case going on against him and some members of his family.
Nitish also did not remain silent on corruption charges against Deputy CM and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, a matter he had earlier claimed was the major bone of contention behind him stepping away from office and cutting the alliance short. “I asked him (Tejashwi) to explain his position on graft allegations against him, but he was not in a position to respond.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 28, 2017 at 9:03 pmNitish Kumar, Having been an ardent supporter of your honest, socialist and secular policies and practices, your volte-face on Modi has left bad taste in the mouth. How could you do it? You talk of conscience while turning away from Mahagathbandhan. Does joining forces with communal forces not prick your conscience? You were the hope of millions but have betrayed them by your rank opportunism. Agreed that you cannot tolerate corruption in public life yet why did you not seek resignation of Tejasawi Yadav before rocking the boat. We as ordinary citizens saw you a potential alternative to the bigotry of saffronites but by forming government with support of the BJP you have given a fatal body blow to the unity of opposition. Having scalped you, the juggernaut of communalism has got a shot in the arm. You would have risen in the esteem of the public if you had simply quit without forming the government. Alas, your about turn on communalism has dashed all hopes. Politics has no principlesReply
- Jul 28, 2017 at 9:00 pmMost opposition politicians, except Tripura CM, are utterly corrupt.Reply
- Jul 28, 2017 at 8:55 pmMandate is no way with bjp to be in govt. This fact Nitish Kumar should have understood . Tragedy is that he couldnt !!!! This is a classic case of opportunism by Nitish Kumar!! He has strangulated the spirit of democracy. Peopme of India know everything.Reply
- Jul 28, 2017 at 8:50 pmWell said sir. Hats off to you. Congratulations people of Bihar.Reply