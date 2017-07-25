JD(U), NCP back Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha poll

Ahmed Patel has been elected to the RS

In a boost to the Congress, the Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs on Monday said that they will support Ahmed Patel, the political secretary of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, during the Rajya Sabha election in the state. Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, which are going to fall vacant by the end of September, will be held on August 8. The Congress will renominate Patel, who is currently a member of the Upper House from Gujarat.

The Congress has 57 MLAs in the 182-member Assembly and it needs 45 votes to win one Rajya Sabha seat. However, after Congress Legislature Party leader Shankersinh Vaghela quit the party last week, which followed cross voting by at least eight Congress MLAs in during presidential election, alarm bells started ringing in the party.

“I will support Ahmedbhai. He is from my district and a national leader,” lone JD(U) MLA Chhotubhai Vasava told The Indian Express over phone from his native village in Bharuch district. “My opposition to the BJP is well known. I have never gone with the BJP in my long political career, and hence, the question of extending support to the BJP candidate does not arise at all,” Vasava added. NCP state president and MLA Jayant Patel alias Bosky also said that he and his other party MLA will back Patel, who has been elected to the four times to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 1993.

“The two NCP MLAs will vote in favour of Ahmed Patel,” Jayant said, adding said that he and his colleague have been instructed by his party’s national leadership to vote in favour of Ahmed Patel. The NCP has two MLAs in the current House. The other being Kandhal Jadeja from Kutiana Assembly seat in Porbandar district. The support of two NCP MLAs and the lone JD(U) MLA will come as a welcome relief to the Congress and Ahmed Patel. While JD(U)’s Vasava had abstained from voting in the Presidential polls, the two NCP MLAs were seen at Vaghela’s birthday celebration where the Congress leader had announced his decision to quit the party.

Vaghela, who continues to be Congress MLA as he is yet to submit his resignation to Assembly Speaker, remained non-committal about his vote during the Rajya Sabha poll. “I may be meeting Ahmedbhai (Ahmed Patel) tomorrow (Tuesday), and we will see,” said Vaghela on Monday.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi as well as during his press conference on Friday, Vaghela had praised Ahmed Patel, saying that the Congress MP gave him “dignified position and graceful space” in the party. Meanwhile, the Congress is holding a meeting of its MLAs on Tuesday to prepare a strategy for the Rajya Sabha polls following the cross voting by its MLAs during the presidential polls. Party spokesperson Manish Doshi said that all the Congress MLAs had been asked to attend the meeting.

MLA Shaktisinh Gohil said that there was no chance of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls as there is an open ballot system. “But if any one votes against the party’s whip, he or she can be barred from contesting the elections for the next six years under the amended rule for Rajya Sabha elections. Hence, there appears to be no possibility of any cross-voting as it is being speculated in some quarters,” he said.

