JD(U) moves to disqualify Sharad Yadav from Rajya Sabha

Lalu Prasad with Sharad Yadav at the Patna rally on Sunday. Ashok Sinha

The Janata Dal (United) has decided to move ahead to seek Sharad Yadav’s disqualification as Rajya Sabha MP on grounds of “anti-party activities” after he attended an anti-BJP rally organised by Lalu Prasad’s RJD in Patna on Sunday, despite being warned by his party not to do so. JD(U) general secretary K C Tyagi said the party would write to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, seeking the termination of Sharad Yadav’s Rajya Sabha membership.

Sharad has already moved a petition in the Election Commission, claiming that he and his followers constitute the “real JD(U)”. His camp is dismissive of the angry outbursts of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who dared Sharad to split the party if he has support.

Calling Sharad’s participation in the BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao rally of the RJD as a “fit case for disqualification,” Tyagi said Sharad could face action under Schedule 10 of the JD(U)s’ Constitution.

Party leaders close to Nitish said there was no plan as of now to expel Sharad from the party as he would be able to retain his Rajya Sabha membership as an unattached member. The idea is to ensure that his Rajya Sabha membership is terminated.

After falling out with Nitish, who aligned with the BJP, Sharad organised a three-day Jan Samvad programme in Patna where he criticised Nitish’s decision and insisted the Grand Alliance is intact.

