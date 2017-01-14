JD(U) lunch invite to BJP, Congress questions the party’s ‘urgency’ for invitiation

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo) BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo)

JD(U)’s Sunday lunch invitation to its erstwhile partner, the BJP, has set the political pot boiling in Bihar, with the party engaging in a angry exchange with the Congress, its partner in the Mahagathbandhan or ‘Grand Alliance’. While the Congress asked the JD(U) why it felt the “need and urgency” to invite BJP this year, the party responded by saying “certain things should be seen beyond the prism of politics” and that the Congress was “free to take its decision” on whether to turn up for lunch. The RJD has chosen to stay away from the exchange, with RJD chief Lalu Prasad reiterating that all is well with the alliance.

On Saturday, the JD(U) invited BJP leaders for a Dahi-Chura feast to be held at the residence of the party’s Bihar unit chief, Basistha Narayan Singh. This is the first such invitation in four years since the two parties ended their alliance in 2013. Reacting to the invitation, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president and Bihar education minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary said, “It is JD(U) state president Bashistha Narayan Singh who should explain why they chose to invite the BJP when no one from the party was invited in the previous two years on Makar Sankranti day. He can better explain the need and urgency for inviting BJP this year.” When asked if the Congress would attend the lunch, Choudhary said they would take “a decision later”.

BJP legislature party leader and former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, however, responded warmly to the JD(U)’s invitation. “JD(U) has called us and invited us for lunch with due respect. We will surely attend the lunch despite other pressing engagements on Sunday.” When told about Congress leader Choudhary’s reaction, Sushil Modi joked, “We hope nothing goes wrong, like in 2010, when the dinner got cancelled.”

JD(U) state president Bashistha Narayan Singh reacted sharply to the Congress’s objection, saying, “Ashok Choudhary must not see everything through the prism of politics. Certain things should be above politics and the Congress leader better learn this.” He added that it was for the Congress to decide if it wanted to join the lunch.

The JD(U)’s bonhomie with the BJP had been continuing ever since Nitish Kumar supported the Centre on demonetisation. The BJP had responded to the JD(U)’s gesture, with the PM praising prohibition in Bihar. The Bihar BJP, which had in the past expressed its reservation with some provisions of the liquor law, has agreed to support the state government’s human chain on prohibition on January 21.

The JD(U)’s senior Grand Alliance partner, the RJD, however, kept its focus on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s presence at a lunch hosted by RJD chief Lalu Prasad. Applying a “shubh dahi (auspicious curd) tilak” on Nitish Kumar’s forehead, Lalu said all was well with the alliance. Nitish visited Lalu’s family for the time since the controversy over lalu not being asked to sit on the dais during the Prakash Parv function attended by PM Narendra Modi.