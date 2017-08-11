JD(U) leaders hint at action against Sharad Yadav for ‘anti-party’ stand

At least two JD(U) leaders The Indian Express spoke to indicated that Sharad could soon face action. (Source: Sharad Yadav) At least two JD(U) leaders The Indian Express spoke to indicated that Sharad could soon face action. (Source: Sharad Yadav)

JD(U) leaders have hinted that senior party leader Sharad Yadav could face action for taking an “anti-party” stand. This comes after the former JD(U) president launched a public interaction programme in Bihar and minced no words in attacking party chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to align with BJP.

At least two JD(U) leaders The Indian Express spoke to indicated that Sharad could soon face action. The possible action against him could be suspension from the party and removal as leader of JD(U) in Rajya Sabha.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament ends Thursday and in the event of Yadav’s removal as JD(U)’s leader in the Upper House, the party will have time till Winter Session to find a replacement. JD(U) has 10 members in Rajya Sabha — MPs Ali Anwar Ansari and M P Veerendra Kumar have sided with Yadav.

Nitish will reach New Delhi Thursday night for the swearing-in of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Friday. He is likely to meet party leaders here over the issue.

“Sharad ji has said that he is still with the Grand Alliance. This is definitely objectionable. JD(U) is now part of NDA alliance in Bihar. Hence no party leader should make a statement like that,” JD(U)’s national spokesperson general secretary K C Tyagi said.

Raising questions over the presence of RJD leaders in Sharad’s public meetings, Tyagi said while the former JD(U) chief had attacked Nitish, “why has Sharad ji given no anti-corruption suggestion to Lalu Prasad and his family.”

Bihar JD(U) chief Bashishta Narain Singh said Sharad has made his political line clear. “It seems he has made up his mind that he would go against the party stand.” Several other JD(U) leaders speaking on condition of anonymity said the path chosen by Sharad leads in a direction where he could face tough action.

Leaders close to Sharad said he was prepared for all such actions. Ruling out the possibility of Sharad forming a new party, his aide Arun Srivastava, who was suspended as JD(U)’s general secretary Tuesday, said, “Why will Sharad Yadav form a new party. He is JD(U)’s founder president. It is Nitish Kumar who merged his Samata Party in JD(U).”

