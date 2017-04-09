JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav’s brother passes away

In Picture, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav In Picture, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav

Ravishankar Yadav, elder brother of Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, passed away at a private hospital here today, a doctor said. Ravishankar, a farmer, was 75 and undergoing treatment at Orange City Hospital for quite some time.

He died at around 7 am due to multiple organ failure and cardio respiratory arrest (cessation of breathing due to failure of the lungs to function effectively), director of the hospital, Dr Anup Marar, told PTI.

Manoj Patel, a relative of Sharad Yadav, said the cremation will take place in the family’s native village Babai in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh.

