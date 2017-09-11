JD(U) leader asks RJD chief Lalu not to cross ‘Lakshman Rekha’

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav PTI RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav PTI

Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Water Resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh criticised Lalu Prasad for his “inappropriate utterances” against the party leaders and asked him to refrain from crossing the “Lakshman Rekha” in public discourse. “It does not behave a leader of Lalu Prasad’s stature to speak the kind of language that was used at Sunday’s Bhagalpur rally. He did not only use undignified language but also indulged in personal character assassination,” Singh told reporters here.

“Prasad should mind his language, the Lakshman Rekha while speaking in public. Things could go wrong if he does so the next time and may also face disappointment. His language at yesterday’s rally was the manifestation of sheer frustration and desperation.” JD-U too can reply in the same manner “but it is neither its culture nor engrained in its sanskar.”

On Lalu Prasad holding rallies on Srijan scam at Bhagalpur, Singh said the RJD does not need to hold dharnas across the state for the purpose but has only to file a petition in the Supreme Court or the High Court for carrying out a CBI probe under its control. The RJD supremo is misleading the people of the state on the Srijan scam, Singh said adding “If Lalu Prasad has evidence with him then he should file the petition with the all the evidences before the Supreme Court and ask for its monitoring.”

The courts cannot order monitoring of the the probe unless and until someone approaches it, he said. On amassing of benami properties worth thousands of crores of rupees, he dared Prasad either to accept that all the such properties belong to his family or tell the people about the sources of income.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked Tejaswi Yadav to explain in public about the benami properties but he (Tejaswi) did not explain the issue. Why would the chief minister malign his image for you (Tejaswi)?” Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App