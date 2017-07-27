First crack in JD(U): MP Anwar Ali says ‘my conscience does not allow me to support Nitish Kumar’s alliance with BJP’

Bihar JD(U) MP Anwar Ali is the first person within the party to raise voice against the Janata Dal (United)’s decision to form government in Bihar in alliance with the BJP. “Nitish Kumar heard the voice of his conscience before taking the decision. However, my conscience does not allow me to support it,” he told ANI early Thursday, adding he will communicate his viewpoint to the party members if he finds a chance
Ali explained his opposition saying “the JD(U) had parted ways with he BJP in the last state assembly elections due to difference in ideologies which continue to exist. In fact, things we did not agree with have become even more prominent recently.”
Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar after having resigned from the position last evening. He came back to power with the support of BJP after breaking the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress which had come to power in October 2015. Kumar had cited the contention over corruption charges against former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and said it had become difficult for him to work in the prevailing conditions.
#WATCH: My conscience does not allow me to support #NitishKumar's decision of forming Govt with the BJP: JDU MP Ali Anwar to ANI pic.twitter.com/dQiJaPvzKJ
— ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017
Kumar has been sworn in as the state’s chief minister for the second time in two years followed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi taking oath as deputy chief minister. Modi has earlier served as the state’s deputy chief minister between 2005 and 2013 as part of the JD(U)-BJP government.
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:11 pmYou can step down, once and for all from politics. No one is bothered about you.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:10 pmMy conscience does not allow, then what is next? Set an example from Nitish and leave!! All voters are watching at you...Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:07 pmFor this gentleman...religion is bigger than IndiaReply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:06 pmHis conscience has nothing to do with country or corruption it has everything to do with a false propaganda of Lalu. Unbelievable, we have people who do not play politics as politicians but rather ideologues of a personal biasedness that has no basis on anything. He has conscience that Shahbuddin poured acid on young people to kill them but has suddenly been hurt by politics to get rid of Shahbuddin and Lalu. What a conscience, never seen such an exaggerated and absurd idea of conscience.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 12:00 pmAnwar Ali is speaking the truth because the so called mahagathbandhan had been fulfilling his communal ideology and he had enough scope for appeasing his community simply by calling BJP anti Muslims but now he will not be able to play that card as BJP is not going to compromise with Nitish Kumar and shall continue its policies against Pseudo Secularism.Hence people like Anwar Ali will be left without any "Tag Line" to carry forward their b of politics.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 11:53 amScoundrels. Pig stay said AK Gopalan. How right he was and he is still.Reply
