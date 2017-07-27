First crack in JD(U): MP Anwar Ali says ‘my conscience does not allow me to support Nitish Kumar’s alliance with BJP’

Anwar Ali (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Anwar Ali (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Bihar JD(U) MP Anwar Ali is the first person within the party to raise voice against the Janata Dal (United)’s decision to form government in Bihar in alliance with the BJP. “Nitish Kumar heard the voice of his conscience before taking the decision. However, my conscience does not allow me to support it,” he told ANI early Thursday, adding he will communicate his viewpoint to the party members if he finds a chance

Ali explained his opposition saying “the JD(U) had parted ways with he BJP in the last state assembly elections due to difference in ideologies which continue to exist. In fact, things we did not agree with have become even more prominent recently.”

Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar after having resigned from the position last evening. He came back to power with the support of BJP after breaking the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan with RJD and Congress which had come to power in October 2015. Kumar had cited the contention over corruption charges against former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and said it had become difficult for him to work in the prevailing conditions.

#WATCH: My conscience does not allow me to support #NitishKumar's decision of forming Govt with the BJP: JDU MP Ali Anwar to ANI pic.twitter.com/dQiJaPvzKJ — ANI (@ANI_news) July 27, 2017

Kumar has been sworn in as the state’s chief minister for the second time in two years followed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi taking oath as deputy chief minister. Modi has earlier served as the state’s deputy chief minister between 2005 and 2013 as part of the JD(U)-BJP government.

