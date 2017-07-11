JD(U) gives RJD four days to decide on Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi’s resignation over corruption charges

The CBI last week registered an FIR against Tejashwi, his mother Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad in connection with a corruption case. The CBI last week registered an FIR against Tejashwi, his mother Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad in connection with a corruption case.

Amid reports of the widening rift in the Grand Alliance, the Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday gave its alliance partner RJD four days to decide on the resignation of deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who has been facing corruption charges in connection with a land-for-hotels case, according to sources. “After 4 days we will discuss it (Tejashwi Yadav) again,” JDU leader Ramai Ram was quoted as saying by ANI after the crucial party meeting.

Addressing a press conference, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the party was not trying to break the alliance and expressed hope that those accused of the corruption charges would come out and issue a clarification in the public domain.

Ahead of the JD(U) meeting, party leaders had made it clear that there would be “no compromise” with CM Nitish Kumar’s policy of “zero tolerance” against corruption. JD(U) president Kumar met party ministers, legislators and office-bearers at his residence to discuss the political situation in Bihar amid growing demand for the resignation of Tejashwi, the son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

On the other hand, the RJD has thrown its weight behind beleaguered Tejashwi and ruled out his resignation. Congress state unit president and minister Ashok Choudhary, meanwhile, put the blame on the media for “creating a sensation” and asserted that the alliance was intact in the state.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation had carried out raids in four cities in connection with a corruption case, in which RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi are among the accused.

