JD(U) for quota in private sector, says party spokesperson KC Tyagi

The JD(U), an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre, today sought support from “pro-social justice” political parties in the next session of Parliament to push the issue of reservation for the socially backward communities in private sector jobs.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi hailed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government’s move to reserve jobs provided through outsourcing and said political parties and other organisations should support a similar demand at the national level.

“The JD(U) calls upon the political parties and social organisations, which stand for social justice and equality, to support the move for reservation in the private sector, so that the proposal can gain strength during the next session of Parliament,” Tyagi said in a statement.

