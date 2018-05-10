Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
JD(U) delegation seeks bypoll for Rajya Sabha seat held by Sharad Yadav

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 10, 2018 4:16:27 am
india news, jd(u), Om Prakash Rawat, Rajya Sabh seat bypoll, rjd, poll battle, araria assembly by-election, nitish kumar, bihar cm, nda, indian express news JD(U) leader KC Tyagi (Source: Twitter/ANI/File)
A high-level JD(U) delegation Wednesday petitioned Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat, raising the demand that the commission hold a bypoll for the Rajya Sabha seat held by Sharad Yadav which had fallen vacant under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The delegation comprised JD(U) secretary-general KC Tyagi, general secretaries Ram Chandra Prasad Singh and Sanjay Jha, and Bihar minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan.

Yadav, whose six-year term began on July 8, 2016 and was scheduled to end on July 7, 2022, was disqualified from the House by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on December 4 last year. The person winning the bypoll would hold office for the remaining period of his tenure.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, who is also the leader of the JD(U) group in the Rajya Sabha, had petitioned Naidu seeking Yadav’s disqualification in the aftermath of a party split. ens

